Critical Contrast: South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ally Financial alerts:

92.8% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 38.75% 20.67% 1.70% South State 31.07% 11.16% 1.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and South State’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $6.69 billion 2.73 $1.09 billion $8.23 6.40 South State $1.22 billion 5.33 $120.63 million $6.40 14.55

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than South State. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ally Financial and South State, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 2 12 0 2.86 South State 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ally Financial currently has a consensus target price of $63.31, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. South State has a consensus target price of $79.84, indicating a potential downside of 14.28%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than South State.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ally Financial pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and South State has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. South State is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ally Financial beats South State on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.