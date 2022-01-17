CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 144,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,600. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $753.17 million, a P/E ratio of 638.55 and a beta of 1.53.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

