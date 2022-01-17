Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Culp were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

