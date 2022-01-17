Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 1,893 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $55,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after acquiring an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.33. 1,656,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

