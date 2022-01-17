Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $6.49 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,785,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,011,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBWI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.83. 4,348,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

