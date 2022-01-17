Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $6.49 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,829,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,399,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.83. 4,348,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,640. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.