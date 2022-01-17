Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,432,000 after acquiring an additional 211,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.64. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.23.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

