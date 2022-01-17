Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 10,355 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

