Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,760 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,360. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

