Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,427.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

