CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 252.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $73.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

