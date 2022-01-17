CX Institutional Has $3.84 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

