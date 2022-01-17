CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $230.46 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

