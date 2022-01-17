CX Institutional Increases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after buying an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,999,000 after buying an additional 486,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,731,000 after buying an additional 377,959 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,388,000 after buying an additional 334,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,650,000 after buying an additional 286,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $129.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

