CX Institutional Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

