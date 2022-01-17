CX Institutional Sells 5,546 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.55. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

