CyberFi Token (CFi) Price Hits $4.45 on Major Exchanges

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00010532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberFi Token has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $91,661.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CyberFi Token Profile

CFI is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it . The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

