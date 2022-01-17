Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DANOY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 497,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Several research firms have commented on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

