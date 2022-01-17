Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 4.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 823,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,546,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

