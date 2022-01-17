DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $219.76 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.70.

