DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after buying an additional 727,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $427.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

