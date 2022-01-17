DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $113.49 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.