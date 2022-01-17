DB Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

