Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Short Interest Update

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.87 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCPH. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.