Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.28.

Shares of DE stock opened at $379.56 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $278.95 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.78 and its 200 day moving average is $355.86. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

