Deri Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $14.70 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $14.70 million and $287,099.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 108,686,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

