Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,894 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wingstop by 76.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

WING stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.22. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.