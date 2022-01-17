Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $166.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

