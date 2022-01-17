Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

