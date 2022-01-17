Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,016 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

RIO opened at $75.40 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

