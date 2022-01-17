Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.48.

NASDAQ STX opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

