DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,455 shares during the quarter. DHI Group accounts for about 5.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,965 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 436,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.