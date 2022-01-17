DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.34

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $293.76 million and $1.76 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00318322 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000121 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

