Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $33,785.45 and $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

