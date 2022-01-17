Dimecoin (DIME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 14% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $76.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00161080 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

