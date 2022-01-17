DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

