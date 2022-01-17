Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $130.81 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

