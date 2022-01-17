Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $65.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

DLMAF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

