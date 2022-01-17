Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Joshua Bekenstein Sells 2,284 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.
Dollarama stock opened at C$63.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$46.56 and a one year high of C$64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.