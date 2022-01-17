Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Joshua Bekenstein Sells 2,284 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama stock opened at C$63.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$46.56 and a one year high of C$64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.08.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

DOL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.60.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.