Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $535.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $541.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $642.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $512.92.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

