Douglas Jeffery Errico Sells 31,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

