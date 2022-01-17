Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

DRETF stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.96.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

