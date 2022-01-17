Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 37.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 463,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 198,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157,036 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUNE opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Dune Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

