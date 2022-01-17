Dvision Network Reaches Market Cap of $250.85 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $250.85 million and $2.82 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dvision Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,396,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dvision Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dvision Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.