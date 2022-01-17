Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.52.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

