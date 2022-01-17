Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) versus Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Head to Head Survey

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.43 $177.53 million $4.72 3.58 Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.13 $342.69 million $2.20 20.35

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 215.48% 10.66% 1.99% Iron Mountain 14.48% 53.63% 3.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dynex Capital and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.29%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Risk and Volatility

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Dynex Capital pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 112.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfilment services throughout U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment provides d

