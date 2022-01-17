Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,181 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Pool worth $246,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $494.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $548.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.92. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

