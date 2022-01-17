Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,863 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $194,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $70.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

