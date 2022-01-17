Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $136.48 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of BlackRock worth $136,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $848.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $916.55 and a 200-day moving average of $903.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

