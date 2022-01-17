Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,226 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $155,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $244.00 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

